A British man "obsessed" with Muslims deliberately drove into a group outside a mosque in an act of terrorism intended to kill as many as possible, a court heard Monday.

Darren Osborne is accused of murdering 51-year-old Makram Ali and trying to kill others in the Finsbury Park area of north London in June last year, after growing angry at recent terror attacks and child sexual exploitation scandals involving gangs of mainly Muslim men.

Osborne, 48, from the Welsh capital Cardiff, denies the charges.

A deliberate act

Opening the case against him in his trial at Woolwich Crown Court in southeast London, prosecutor Jonathan Rees said Osborne deliberately drove a van at a group of Muslims who had been attending Ramadan prayers at local mosques.

Rees said Osborne was trying to kill "as many of the group as possible."

Osborne had been living with his partner Sarah Andrews and their four children in Cardiff, said Rees.

Andrews said Osborne has an "unpredictable temperament", is a "loner and a functioning alcoholic" and suffers from depression, the prosecutor told the court.

She said Osborne "had become obsessed with Muslims" in the weeks leading up to the incident, Rees recounted.

Rees told jurors that Andrews said the catalyst for his obsession appeared to have been a May 2017 television drama based on the true stories of victims of Rochdale grooming gangs, which comprised men of mainly Pakistani origin.

The terror attacks at the Manchester Arena and London Bridge then seemed to her to "fuel the rage inside him," Rees said.

'Act of extreme violence'