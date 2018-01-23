WORLD
Thousands of Syrians head to refugee camps as fighting intensifies
Turkish Red Crescent says they have it's received 300,000 new displaced Syrians in recent weeks, and more are on the way.
Displaced Syrian children look out from their tents at Kelbit refugee camp, near the Syrian-Turkish border, in Idlib province, Syria January 17, 2018. / Reuters
By Ioanna Sakoufaki
January 23, 2018

When Abdulkerim Eshari's family was forced to leave his home in Sinjar in the southern part of the Idlib province, he had not imagined he and his family would live under an olive tree for days.

They had to escape due to the latest airstrike that hit the area. After moving several times, they ended up in a cold tent at a camp close to the Turkish border.

The Idlib area is the largest remaining opposition-held territory in Syria, its population swelled by opposition members and civilians retreating from shrinking opposition strongholds elsewhere. 

The United Nations said it had tracked 212,000 displacements in the last month alone, though some may have been counted more than once on their journey.

The World Food Programme is helping feed tens of thousands, but WFP provisions cover less than half the needs.

TRT Wold'sNafisa Latic reports from Idlib.

SOURCE:TRT World
