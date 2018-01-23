Some knelt and pressed their foreheads to the ground in prayer. Several carried small children. After being stranded in Libya after failing to reach Europe, more than 400 Nigerian migrants were brought home.

Nigeria's government, its president appalled by recent CNN footage of a slave auction in Libya where migrant Africans were "sold like goats," has committed to bringing Nigerians home, along with a number of other African nations.

Nigeria pledged to repatriate 250 migrants a week, following the CNN report.

Nigerians make up the majority of undocumented migrants trying to make the treacherous crossing via the Mediterranean Sea to Europe.