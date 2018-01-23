US comedian Bill Cosby performed his first stand-up gig since he was accused of rape, abuse and sexual assault by multiple women. Cosby joked in Philadelphia on Monday about his blindness and fueling criticism on social media, according to a video posted online.

The 80-year-old entertainer's appearance at the LaRose Jazz Club marked his first show since 2015 and came ahead of an April retrial for an alleged 2004 sexual assault in suburban Philadelphia.

Rolling Stonereported at least 60 women came forward after Andrea Constand publically accused Cosby of drugging then sexually abusing her when she was in her 20s.

Cosby, who starred in the 1980s TV series The Cosby Show, has seen his family-friendly reputation destroyed by dozens of sexual assault allegations.

He has denied assaulting anyone, saying any encounters with his accusers were consensual.

Online video footage showed Cosby wearing a sweatshirt and seated on a stool in the club.

Describing people's reactions when he walks into things he cannot see, Cosby said: "There's a perfectly good word called 'stop,' not 'oh-oh-oh-oh-oh'," drawing laughs from the crowd.