TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
PKK and YPG: can you connect the dots?
Turkey has long said YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK, an internationally recognised terror group. But Washington, Ankara's close ally, plays down links between the two groups and continues to support the YPG in Syria.
PKK and YPG: can you connect the dots?
The Turkish side of the border between Turkey and Syria as pictured in this June 15, 2015 file photo. / AP Archive
January 23, 2018

After months of battle, US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) ousted Daesh from their self-declared capital in Raqqa, Syria last year.  

The SDF is back under the spotlight, with YPG – its major force – in the crosshairs of the Turkish military. 

Ankara aims to clear the Turkish-Syrian border of the YPG, which it sees as linked to PKK, designated a terror group by Turkey, the US and the EU. But the US sees the YPG as essential in its fight against Daesh.

RECOMMENDED

TRT World's Alican Ayanlar takes a closer look at the link between the PKK and YPG, and how Operation Olive Branch could raise tensions between Turkey and the United States.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant
Under Trump's Greenland shadow, Europe mulls reaching out to Russia
Nuclear accident risk in Ukraine outweighs fear of atomic weapons: IAEA chief
PM Carney strikes 'preliminary' Canada-China deal to cut tariffs, open door to Chinese EVs
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process
India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms
Australia's leading arts festival apologises for barring Palestinian writer
Over 250 flee slum blaze near Seoul's affluent Gangnam district
No one wants to be photographed with Netanyahu anymore, says Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan
Qatar fashion show postponed to March over regional security concerns
New Zealand shuts embassy in Iran amid 'deteriorating security situation'
Israel kills Palestinian woman, wounds others in Gaza despite ceasefire