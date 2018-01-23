WORLD
Women rights on World Economic Forum agenda
Global Gender Gap report highlights stark difference between Rwanda and US in female empowerment. Women in Rwanda earn 88 cents for every dollar men do. In the United States, it's just 74 cents.
The World Economic Forum in Davos comes after thousands of women took to the streets all over the world to protest for gender equality on the first anniversary of the US women's march. January 22, 2018. / AFP
By Azaera Amza
January 23, 2018

As the World Economic Forum (WEF) kicks off, one of the issues that will be discussed by industry leaders, businessmen, politicians and CEOs is gender equality.

The Global Gender Gap Report benchmarks 144 countries on their progress towards gender parity across four thematic dimensions – economic participation and opportunity, educational attainment, health and survival, and political empowerment.

The 2017 report has ranked Egypt at 134th, joining countries Yemen, Qatar, Lebanon and Kuwait at the bottom of the list.

And for Egyptian women like Abeer Ragab who's taken on this fight, it's an uphill battle. 

"Women are dealt with as a 'soft sex' and are only limited to a few occupations here. I am working in a man's place. My capabilities are like a man, or even better than him," Ragab said. 

TRT World's Sara Firth has more.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
