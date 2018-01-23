Myanmar blamed Bangladesh on Tuesday for delays to a huge repatriation programme for Rohingya refugees, as the deadline passed for starting the return of the Muslim minority to the strife-torn Rakhine state.

The criticism came as Bangladeshi officials said a huge fire was burning and gunshots were heard in a village across the border in Myanmar's conflict-scarred Rakhine state, where authorities want to return the Rohingya refugees.

Nearly 690,000 Rohingya escaped to Bangladesh after a brutal Myanmar army crackdown began last August, while a further 100,000 fled an earlier bout of violence in October 2016.

Myanmar agreed that from January 23 it would start taking those refugees who had fled since 2016 back from the squalid camps in the Cox's Bazar district of Bangladesh where they have sought shelter.

But a Bangladeshi official said on Monday that the programme would not begin as planned. Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Mohammad Abul Kalam said there was much more preparatory work to be done.

Too afraid to return

The complex process of registering huge numbers of the dispossessed has been further cast into doubt by the refugees themselves, who are too afraid to return to the scene of what the UN has called "ethnic cleansing."

Majority Buddhist Myanmar sees the Rohingya in Rakhine as illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and denies them citizenship.

Myanmar has been accused of drawing out the repatriation process by agreeing to take back just 1,500 people a week.

Myanmar officials said that by Tuesday afternoon no Rohingya had crossed back into Rakhine, the scene of widespread atrocities by Myanmar's army and ethnic Rakhine Buddhist mobs.

"We are right now ready to receive ... we are completely ready to welcome them according to the agreement," Kyaw Tin, Minister of International Co-operation told reporters in Naypyidaw, Myanmar's capital.

Herded into long-term camps

With hundreds of Rohingya villages torched and communal tensions still at boiling point in Rakhine, rights groups say Rohingya returnees will at best be herded into long-term camps.

Those who return must sign a form verifying they did so voluntarily and pledging to abide by Myanmar laws.