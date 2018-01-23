CULTURE
'The Shape of Water' tops Oscar nominations with 13 nods
Movie earns nominations in all major categories, including for its director Guillermo del Toro, and for actors Sally Hawkins, Richard Jenkins and Octavia Spencer.
''The Shape of Water" is about a love between a mute cleaning lady, Eliza (Sally Hawkins), and a merman (Doug Jones) who has been captured from the Amazon and hauled back to a secret government lab in 1962 Baltimore by a cattle prod-wielding military man. / AP
Baba Umar
January 23, 2018

Fox Searchlight's fantasy drama The Shape of Water, about a woman who falls in love with a strange river creature, led the Oscar nominations on Tuesday with 13 nods, including the top prize for best picture.

It will contend with gay romance Call Me By Your Name, British World War Two dramas Darkest Hour and Dunkirk, racial thriller Get Out, mother-daughter tale Lady Bird, romance Phantom Thread, press freedom movie The Post and dark comedy Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri for the best picture award at the Academy Awards ceremony in Hollywood on March 4. 

The Shape of Water earned nominations in all major categories, including for its director Guillermo del Toro, and for actors Sally Hawkins, Richard Jenkins and Octavia Spencer.

Bauer Media Entertainment reporter, Lucy Ford discusses nominations with TRT World

Other nominations

Dunkirk, from Warner Bros., followed with eight nominations, including for director Christopher Nolan. 

Three Billboards also from Fox Searchlight, had seven, including acting nods for Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson and Sam Rockwell.

Greta Gerwig became only the fifth woman ever to be nominated for a best director Oscar, for Lady Bird.

The movie also won a lead actress nomination for Saoirse Ronan and for supporting actress Laurie Metcalf.

SOURCE:Reuters
