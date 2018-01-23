The relationship between Turkey and the US sunk to a new low last week, as the US announced it would set up a Border Security Force in northern Syria by recruiting the members of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

SDF is a conglomerate of several militias run by the YPG, an extension of the PKK, which is considered a terrorist organisation by the US, the EU and Turkey. Ever since its founding in 1984, the PKK has waged an armed campaign against the Turkish state, leading to at least 40,000 deaths, mostly civilians.

In response to the US' attempt to bring together anti-Turkish forces and coalesce them into an organised army, Turkey launched a military offensive named the Operation Olive Branch.

The first stage of the operation focuses on northern Syria's Afrin region, which borders Turkey's Mediterranean province of Hatay. The advance is likely to spread to neighbouring Manbij in the coming days and further along the Mediterranean border towns.

For Turkey, the US' plan to train the YPG militants to bolster the borders of northern Syria is a mistake. It not only puts Turkey's national security at risk, but also violates Syria's sovereignty.

“Americans want to divide Syria,” Cevat Ones, the former deputy director of Turkey’s national intelligence agency, told TRT World. "They are trying to develop a local political model in order to create a Kurdish status.”

Over the past few years, the YPG-run militias have either destroyed or evacuated dozens of Arab neighbourhoods in northern Syria, fomenting a demographic shift in the region.

Since September 2014, Washington has reportedly funded and armed the YPG-run SDF. The militant alliance controls almost one-fourth of the Syrian territory and most of the country’s energy sources which are located in northern Syria.

The US has long argued that its partnership with the YPG is precisely based on strengthening its fight against Daesh, but for regular Arabs in the region, the US has replaced one form of oppression with another. The scale of the atrocities are such that the Amnesty International described them as "war crimes."

Ones said the US' larger plan is to normalise the presence of the YPG-controlled militias in northern Syria and turn it into another autonomous yet heavily militarised governorate. "Their approach is similar to their Iraq policy in the 1990s [when an autonomous Kurdish region was carved out in northern Iraq]."

On many occasions, Turkey asked the US to stop arming the YPG-run militias and allow Ankara to take the lead in the anti-Daesh offensive. But the US turned a deaf ear to Turkey's concerns and continued arming the militants.

“We’re looking around: who would take our weapons? Who’s fighting? Who can we help to be our puppet, our client? It was the Kurds in northern Syria,” Edward J Erickson, a former US army officer, told TRT World.

A retired professor of military history at Marine Corps University in Quantico, Virginia, Erickson said an average American military general would rather want the US to work with Kurds than Turks.

"This is my personal opinion," said Erickson. “The problem is the United States military has been very close to the Kurds since 1991 when we established Operation Provide Comfort in southern Turkey for the Kurdish refugees."

In 2003, he said, the US again came close to two Kurdish leaders Jalal Talabani and his rival Massoud Barzani.

On the counsel of the US, Talabani and Barzani overcame their differences and came together in 2003 to form the autonomous Kurdish Regional Government (KRG).

Erickson said the US wanted to exert its influence in the Syrian war by totally relying on the YPG-led armed groups.