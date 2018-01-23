A man suspected in the rape and killing of a seven-year-old Pakistani girl has been arrested in a breakthrough in a case that has stirred outrage across the country, officials said on Tuesday.

The child, Zainab Ansari, who went missing from her aunt's house on January 4, was raped and murdered, and her body was found on January 9 in a garbage dump.

The government spokesman in Punjab province, Malik Ahmed Khan, said that the suspect, identified as Mohammed Imran, was arrested near the city of Kasur where Zainab was killed earlier this month.

TRT World'sJoseph Hayat has more.

The suspect was familiar with girl's family, Geo Newsreported, quoting police sources. It said Imran has also confessed to his crime.

The girls' killing provoked widespread public anger and violent protests, resulting in the killing of two demonstrators.

String of child rapes and murders