An inconclusive parliamentary election held on January 7 has left Turkish Cypriots in the breakaway Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) deeply split between parties who support the reunification of the island and those against it.

The outcome of coalition talks may have a direct bearing on the negotiations in the ongoing peace process with Greek Cypriots in southern Cyprus, who are set to hold presidential elections on January 28.

The Greek Cypriot vote could also determine how, or if, the peace process would proceed.

The separate elections held on the island's north and south are the first in Cyprus since talks to reunite the two communities, which have been divided since 1974, broke off last July when negotiators failed to agree on the future of Turkish military rights over the strategically important eastern Mediterranean island.

A conflict frozen since 1974

Cyprus is a member of the European Union, which like the rest of the international community, recognises only one legitimate authority on the island – the Greek Cypriot administration in the south. The Turkish Cypriot state in the north, however, has no international representation.

The Greek Cypriots think of the north as a "Turkish occupation," but Turkish Cypriots argue that the southern administration lost its legitimacy to represent them after a Greek military junta overthrew the island's government in July 1974 in an attempt to annex Cyprus to Greece.

The Greek-led coup prompted a military intervention by Turkey. Having secured the northern third of the island, a ceasefire agreement saw Turkish troops halt their advance at a buffer zone manned by UN peacekeepers.

A subsequent population exchange saw Greek Cypriots in the Turkish-controlled north migrate south, and Turkish Cypriots in southern enclaves, move north.

Turkish Cypriots losing hope in peace process

At the beginning of 2017, hopes were high for a deal to reunite the island under a UN-endorsed bizonal solution, which would have resulted in a Turkish Cypriot federal state established in the north and a Greek Cypriot federal state in the south. A joint presidency would oversee the two entities.

But the results of the Turkish Cypriot election suggest many in the north are losing hope, following the collapse in negotiations. Incumbent Prime Minister Huseyin Ozgurgun’s National Unity Party (UBP), a Turkish nationalist party which backs the continued division of the island, took 35.6 percent of the vote. This made the nationalists the most popular party, getting 21 out of 50 seats in the Turkish Cypriot parliament.

Despite their share of the vote, the nationalists did not secure enough seats to win an outright majority. The party is thus at risk of being left out of the government as fragmented pro-reunification parties rush to form a four-way coalition.

The leftist Republican Turkish Party (CTP) might have only taken 20.9 percent of the vote, but its 12 seats have attracted the support of the centrist People’s Party (HP), led by former chief negotiator Kudret Ozersay.

Ozersay's party won nine seats, having gained 17.1 percent of the popular vote. The far-left Communal Democracy Party (TDP) has also offered its three seats to bolster his party.

The future depends on the decision of one man

To form a majority, however, the pro-reunification parties need three seats from the centre-right Democrat Party (DP), headed by Serdar Denktas, the son of the nation's late founding president Rauf Denktas.

Serdar Denktas, whose party was the junior partner in a former coalition led by Ozgurgun's nationalists, has indicated he might switch sides to join the pro-reunification parties, keeping the nationalists out of power.

But an incident involving an outspoken leftist lawmaker on January 22 has left many in the pro-reunification camp worried that Denktas may lead his party back into a coalition with the nationalists.

Just before taking a parliamentary oath, CTP lawmaker Dogus Derya criticised Turkey’s border security mission in Syria’s Afrin, calling it an “another invasion” after Cyprus. Her comments led to nationalist lawmakers walking out on her speech as she chanted slogans against fascism.

Outside the parliament, protesters gathered to demonstrate their support for Turkish troops.

Denktas, who has long played the role of kingmaker in Turkish Cypriot politics and again holds the key to the future of his people, was then pressured by his right-leaning supporters to avoid entering into a coalition with the leftists.

Should he agree to a deal with the nationalists and the far-right New Dawn Party (YDP), the Turkish Cypriots would have a government unwilling to engage in talks with their Greek Cypriot counterparts.

Greek Cypriot president under pressure

Meanwhile, on the Greek Cypriot side, centre-right leader Nicos Anastasiades is expected to succeed in the first round of voting on January 28 and win a landslide victory in the second round on February 4. Anastasiades supports reunification and backed a 2004 peace plan proposed by the-then UN chief Kofi Annan which was rejected by the Greek Cypriots prior to the island's accession to the EU.

However, the Greek Cypriot leader has somewhat changed his tone since offering a joint declaration in support of a bizonal solution in February 2014 with his then-Turkish Cypriot counterpart Dervis Eroglu.

Back in 2014, the bizonal plan gave both Turkish and Greek Cypriots hope that the Cyprus problem would finally be solved after decades of on-and-off talks to re-establish a legitimate authority that represents both communities.