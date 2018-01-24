Twin car bombs exploded as people left a mosque in a residential area of the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi on Tuesday night, killing 27 and wounding over 30 in an attack timed to cause mass casualties among first responders, officials said.

Captain Tarek Alkharraz, spokesman for military and police forces in Benghazi, said the first explosion went off in the Salmani neighborhood around 1820 GMT (8:20pm) on Tuesday and the second bomb went off a half hour later as residents and medics gathered to evacuate the wounded.

Local health official Hani Belras Ali said at least 27 people died had died so far and 32 were wounded.

No claims of responsibility

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the bombings.