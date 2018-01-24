TÜRKİYE
Turkey's defence industry thrives as Operation Olive Branch progresses
The operation in Afrin marks an important milestone for Turkey's defence industry. The country's leaders say nearly three-quarters of the weapons used in the mission are domestically produced.
Turkey on Saturday launched Operation Olive Branch to clear the YPG from Afrin, northwestern Syria. January 22, 2018. / AP
By Azaera Amza
January 24, 2018

Turkey has transformed itself from a weapons purchaser to a country that now develops and manufactures most of its own arms.

"While our dependence on the foreign defence industry was about 80 percent, 15 years ago, it's now under 40 percent," Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said.

"We have built a local and national defence security infrastructure with the participation of more than a thousand companies, small and medium-sized enterprises, research institutions and universities."

The Turkish offensive on Afrin in Syria, code named Operation Olive Branch, started on Saturday. The military action has heightened tensions in the already complicated Syrian war and threatens to further strain ties between NATO allies Turkey and the United States. 

TRT World's Alican Ayanlar reports. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
