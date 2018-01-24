Turkey has transformed itself from a weapons purchaser to a country that now develops and manufactures most of its own arms.

"While our dependence on the foreign defence industry was about 80 percent, 15 years ago, it's now under 40 percent," Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said.

"We have built a local and national defence security infrastructure with the participation of more than a thousand companies, small and medium-sized enterprises, research institutions and universities."