Employment scheme empowers Nigerian women
A Nigerian bus driver recounts how her life improved with her new job.
Unemployment increased to 18.8 percent in Nigeria from 16.2 percent by the end of June 2017. / TRTWorld
By Azaera Amza
January 24, 2018

Nigeria may be Africa's biggest economy, but four out of every ten people in the country's workforce were unemployed or underemployed by the end of September, government statistics say.

A lack of jobs forces many young women in Nigeria to leave the country. Often, they end up working as prostitutes in Europe. 

But the southern state of Edo has implemented a plan to keep some of them at home. It's trained and employed 22 women as city bus drivers.

"It's not really travelling out and going abroad that can make one richer or fetch one money easily; you work, do something for yourself instead of travelling out for prostitution or other things," says bus driver Ekpo Glory.

This is her story. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
