Turkey wants to forge justice – not take land, as its operation continues in northwestern Syria, Turkey’s president said on Wednesday.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the Free Syrian Army (FSA), backed by Turkish armed forces were seizing control of Syria's Afrin region along Turkey's borders, as part of Operation Olive Branch.

“Our concern is the establishment of justice, not taking land,” Erdogan said.

Turkey would first destroy the terrorists and, after Operation Olive Branch ends, would assist 3.5 million Syrian refugees living in Turkey to return to their homes safely, he added.

During his speech, Erdogan said 268 terrorists had been killed over the last four days. At least seven others were from the Turkish army and FSA forces.

"Turkey is trying to defeat a terrorist organisation that posts photos of 13- or 15-year-old children and innocent old women with guns put in their hands and forcing those who need a piece of bread to pay money."

'Not against Kurdish population'

Erdogan said the YPG/PKK terror group had released all Daesh prisoners on condition they would fight against the Turkish army and the FSA in Syria's Afrin region.

"These terrorist organisations [YPG, PKK, Daesh, the far-left DHKP-C] are all the same. These are terrorist groups serving the same purpose in the same scenario with different roles."

The president also slammed those who, he said, misportrayed the operation as "one against our Kurdish brothers while it is clear that this operation targets several terrorist organisations."

Erdogan said the same accusations had been levelled against Turkey during Operation Euphrates Shield.

"Turkey neutralised more than 3,000 Daesh and hundreds of YPG terrorists in Operation Euphrates Shield," he said, adding Turkey had enabled nearly hundreds of thousands of Syrians to return home.

The Turkish president said the operation would last until the last terrorist was neutralised.