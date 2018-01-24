At least two civilians were killed and 11 others were injured, when rockets fired by YPG/PKK terrorists from Syria's Afrin region struck a mosque during prayers and a house in the Turkish border province of Kilis on Wednesday, according to the provincial governor.

The rocket attacks came on the fifth day of Turkey's operation in Syria's Afrin against the YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorist groups.

One of the rockets hit Calik Mosque in Kilis at around 1510 GMT (1810 local time) during evening prayers, killing two - one Turkish other Syrian national- and wounding six, Kilis governor's office said in a statement on its website.

The other rocket hit a house, wounding five slightly, the statement said.

The injured were taken to Kilis State Hospital, Kilis Governor Mehmet Tekinarslan said earlier.

TRT World's Ahmed al Burai has the latest from the city.