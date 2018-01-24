TÜRKİYE
At least two dead, several injured as YPG rockets hit Turkey's Kilis
Kilis Governor Mehmet Tekinarslan says two rockets were fired from Syria's Afrin region by YPG terrorists that hit a mosque during evening prayers and a house.
Kilis Governor Mehmet Tekinarslan says one rocket from Syria's Afrin region hit Calik Mosque during prayers on January 24, 2018. / AA
By Saim Kurubas
January 24, 2018

At least two civilians were killed and 11 others were injured, when rockets fired by YPG/PKK terrorists from Syria's Afrin region struck a mosque during prayers and a house in the Turkish border province of Kilis on Wednesday, according to the provincial governor.     

The rocket attacks came on the fifth day of Turkey's operation in Syria's Afrin against the YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorist groups.

One of the rockets hit Calik Mosque in Kilis at around 1510 GMT (1810 local time) during evening prayers, killing two - one Turkish other Syrian national- and wounding six, Kilis governor's office  said in a statement on its website

The other rocket hit a house, wounding five slightly, the statement said.

The injured were taken to Kilis State Hospital, Kilis Governor Mehmet Tekinarslan said earlier.

TRT World's Ahmed al Burai has the latest from the city.

Turkey on Saturday launched Operation Olive Branch to clear YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin, northwestern Syria.

According to the military, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkish borders and the region as well as protect Syrians from terrorist oppression and cruelty.

The military said on Wednesday that at least 287 terrorists have been neutralised so far in the operation. 

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey's rights based on international law, UN Security Council resolutions, its self-defence rights under the UN charter, and respect for Syria's territorial integrity, it said.     

The military has also said that only terrorist targets are being destroyed and "utmost importance" is being put on not harming any civilians. 

Afrin has been a major hideout for the YPG/PKK since July 2012, when the Assad regime in Syria left the city to the terror group without putting up a fight.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
