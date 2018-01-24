Residents of Nangarhar province are being attacked from all sides. The Taliban, Islamic State of Khorasan Province (ISKP) and other militant groups pass back and forth through Nangarhar's 100km border with neighbouring Pakistan.

Local leaders and strongmen hold a tight grip on poor local communities, the Taliban are ever-present even offering to broker land disputes, the US military regularly conducts airstrikes which often times kill civilians, but it's ISKP that all factions in Nangarhar want eliminated.

A suicide car bomb was detonated allowing for insurgents armed with AK-47s to enter the Save the Children NGO building in Jalalabad city early Wednesday morning.

Sources on the ground indicate that the fighting is ongoing and employees of Save the Children, a Non Governmental Organisation based in the UK, were still holed up in the buildings bunker as security forces continue to battle their way through the building.

Sources within the governors office have confirmed that the first and second story of the NGO have been cleared by Afghan security forces, but that two floors and at least one insurgent remained. There were approximately 50 people inside the building at the time of the attack and up to 40 maybe still be in the compound, trapped, at the time of writing this.

"The governor received a call from the head of the organisation shortly after the first explosion" said an anonymous source within the governor’s office, "he said that many of the NGO's employees were hiding in a bunker and asked that the security forces please be careful in their operation not to harm the employees".

At least 20 people, including children, had been taken to a local hospital. At least two have been confirmed killed, one civilian from the explosion of the initial car bomb and an Afghan soldier who died during the battle with insurgents.

A local shopkeeper told me that a car bomb detonated killing a beggar pulling a cart and also killing or severely injuring another shopkeeper.

So far two attackers have been killed with at least two more insurgents continuing to battle Afghan security forces. The Taliban were quick to deny any involvement leading authorities to believe that ISKP militants carried out the attack - the group has now released a message claiming responsibility.

The Murky History of ISKP in Nangarhar

As US and Afghan forces battle to stop the growth of ISKP in Nangarhar the group continues to hold ground in several rural areas in the mountainous Achin district as well as in Boti Kot, Khogyani and Pacher Agam, but continue to be a violent and deadly force in other regions of the country like Jawzjan in the north and within major cities like Kabul and Jalalabad.

ISKP's growth inside Afghanistan, much like the group’s inception, has been a point of contention among journalists, analysts and government officials alike. Blame has been thrown in the direction of Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, the Haqqani Network, Pakistan's intelligence service - the ISI, the Afghan NDS as well as others including the USA.