South Africa's majestic Cape Town almost waterless
They call it Day 0 – the day that the 3.7 million people of the iconic Cape Town will run out of water. A drought has seen no decent rains fall and by April there could well be no water for residents and tourists alike.
Sign warning residents of water restrictions is seen in Cape Town, South Africa. / Reuters
By Giordano STOLLEY
January 25, 2018

Piped water to the residents of South Africa's second largest city of Cape Town could soon be nothing but a pipe dream. 

Dam levels in South Africa's Western Cape province fell to 25.3 percent on Monday from 26.6 percent the previous week, and from nearly 40 percent a year ago, according to data from the department of water affairs.

Cape Town city authorities have said residents will have to queue for water when levels drop to 13.5 percent, a figure expected to be reached in April.

Cape Town city authorities told residents last week they would need to cut their daily water consumption by almost half from next month as authorities scramble to prevent the city running out of water.

The water crisis poses a risk to a vibrant tourist industry that sees almost 2 million visitors flock toCape Town every year. South Africa, the world's seventh biggest wine producer, is expected to see the smallest harvest in more than a decade in 2018 because of the drought.

TRT World'sCrystal Orderson reports from Cape Town.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
