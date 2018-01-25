WORLD
Ex-USA Gymnastics doctor sentenced to 175 years for sexual abuse
Larry Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison after a week of raw emotional testimony by scores of women he sexually abused for years under the guise of medical treatment.
Megan Halicek, a survior of sexual abuse by Larry Nassar, hugs a supporter after the sentencing of the disgraced doctor on January 24, 2018 in Lansing, Michigan, US. / AFP
By Asena Boşnak
January 25, 2018

The former doctor of the USA Gymnastics team Larry Nassar has been jailed for up to 175 years, after being found guilty of sexually abusing dozens of young female athletes. 

For two decades Larry Nassar exploited his status as a doctor to sexually abuse the women and girls who would come to him for medical treatment.

Nassar – once a world-renowned sports physician treating America's top Olympic gymnasts – had pleaded guilty to seven counts of criminal sexual conduct. 

During the trial, many of Nassar's victims told the court how he had abused them, and in the sentencing, the judge dismissed his apology to them, saying he would "be in darkness the rest of his life."

TRT World'sJon Brain reports from Washington.

