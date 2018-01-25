TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
Turkish sources say US statement on Erdogan-Trump phone call 'distorted'
A diplomatic row between Turkey and the US appears to be brewing over what was actually discussed between Turkey's President Erdogan and US President Donald Trump during a phone call on Wednesday.
Turkish sources say US statement on Erdogan-Trump phone call 'distorted'
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump. / AA
Emre İrenEmre İren
January 25, 2018

The White House's written statement does not truly reflect what was discussed between the Turkish and US Presidents' phone conversation on late Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reported quoting unnamed sources.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, the sources said President Donald Trump did not discuss any concerns 'of escalating violence in Afrin' during the phone call with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Trump discussed restricting the operation in Afrin to a certain time limit and avoiding any close combat in Manbij, due to the existence of US soldiers in the region, the sources added.

TRT World spoke with Andrew Hopkins for the latest from Ankara.

This disputed the White House statement released after the phone call which read, "President Trump relayed concerns that escalating violence in Afrin, Syria, risks undercutting our shared goals in Syria.  He urged Turkey to deescalate, limit its military actions, and avoid civilian casualties and increases to displaced persons and refugees. He urged Turkey to exercise caution and to avoid any actions that might risk conflict between Turkish and American forces."

The sources also stated that President Trump did not use the words "destructive and false rhetoric coming from Turkey," adding that there was also no discussion of the ongoing state of emergency in Turkey.

RECOMMENDED

Once again disputing the White House statement which read, "President Trump also expressed concern about the destructive and false rhetoric coming from Turkey, and about United States citizens and local employees detained under the prolonged State of Emergency in Turkey."

TRT World spoke with New York-based journalist William Denselow for more details.

However, sources did add, "President Trump requested the release of some currently jailed US citizens and local personnel. In an answer to President Trump's request, President Erdogan said Turkey as a state of law and judiciary will decide on the related issues after the indictments are completed."

Erdogan reiterated to Trump that PYD/PKK elements "must retreat to the east side of Euphrates River as it was promised before," adding that in the case of a Daesh threat in Manbij, it can be protected by the Free Syrian Army backed by Turkish Armed Forces, according to Turkish presidency.

"In an answer to President Erdogan's highlighting request from Washington to stop providing arms to the PYD/PKK terrorists in Syria within the scope of fighting against terrorism, President Trump said the United States are no longer providing PYD/PKK with weapons," the sources added.

There was no immediate official statement or response from the Turkish presidency regarding the alleged differences over the conversation.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant
Under Trump's Greenland shadow, Europe mulls reaching out to Russia
Nuclear accident risk in Ukraine outweighs fear of atomic weapons: IAEA chief
PM Carney strikes 'preliminary' Canada-China deal to cut tariffs, open door to Chinese EVs
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process
India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms
Australia's leading arts festival apologises for barring Palestinian writer
Over 250 flee slum blaze near Seoul's affluent Gangnam district
No one wants to be photographed with Netanyahu anymore, says Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan
Qatar fashion show postponed to March over regional security concerns
New Zealand shuts embassy in Iran amid 'deteriorating security situation'
Israel kills Palestinian woman, wounds others in Gaza despite ceasefire