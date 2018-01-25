WORLD
2 MIN READ
German far-right politician becomes Muslim
Far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) politician Arthur Wagner has converted to Islam, the party said on Wednesday. Whether he remains a member of the party known for its anti-Muslim rhetoric is unclear.
German far-right politician becomes Muslim
A sign at the convention of Germany's nationalist party AfD (Alternative for Germany) in Cologne, Germany, Saturday, April 22, 2017. / AP Archive
By John Jirik
January 25, 2018

A politician in the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, known for its anti-Muslim rhetoric, has resigned from its board and converted to Islam, the party said on Wednesday.

Arthur Wagner quit his AfD leadership post in the eastern state of Brandenburg. Whether he remains a member of the party, which says Islam is incompatible with Germany's constitution and wants a ban on minarets and the face-covering burqa, is unclear. Wagner has not commented on his situation, and sources are confused about his status within the party.

The AfD became Germany's third-largest party in parliament after last September's general election.

Earlier this month, an AfD lawmaker caused a furore after accusing police of "appeasing the barbaric, Muslim, rapist hordes of men" by tweeting in Arabic.

RECOMMENDED

The party said it stood for the constitutional right of religious freedom, regardless of Wagner's conversion.

"Mr Wagner could also choose another religion," Daniel Friese, a spokesman of the party, said, noting that Wagner had resigned from the board two weeks ago.

"Mr Wagner resigned on January 11 from the state board on his own volition. Only afterwards was it known that he had converted to Islam," Friese said.

Wagner declined to comment on his conversion. "He does not want to speak with the press. He believes it is a private affair," the party spokesman said.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant
Under Trump's Greenland shadow, Europe mulls reaching out to Russia
Nuclear accident risk in Ukraine outweighs fear of atomic weapons: IAEA chief
PM Carney strikes 'preliminary' Canada-China deal to cut tariffs, open door to Chinese EVs
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process
India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms
Australia's leading arts festival apologises for barring Palestinian writer
Over 250 flee slum blaze near Seoul's affluent Gangnam district
No one wants to be photographed with Netanyahu anymore, says Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan
Qatar fashion show postponed to March over regional security concerns
New Zealand shuts embassy in Iran amid 'deteriorating security situation'
Israel kills Palestinian woman, wounds others in Gaza despite ceasefire