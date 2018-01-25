Spain's government has taken its first step towards preventing the election of former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont as head of Catalonia, the deputy prime minister said on Thursday.

Puigdemont has been living in Brussels to avoid arrest over leading a bid for Catalan independence in October.

Catalonia's newly-elected parliament speaker nominated him on Monday as the sole candidate to be the regional president again.

"Current circumstances do not permit his investiture," Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria told a news conference in Madrid, referring to the fact that there was an arrest warrant against Puigdemont in Spain.