WORLD
2 MIN READ
Spain moves to block election of Puigdemont as Catalonia head
Spain has taken steps to prevent the election of Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont who's living in Brussels to avoid arrest over leading a bid for Catalan independence in October.
Spain moves to block election of Puigdemont as Catalonia head
Former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont addresses the media after a meeting with Roger Torrent, speaker of Catalan Parliament, in Brussels, Belgium, January 24, 2018 / Reuters
January 25, 2018

Spain's government has taken its first step towards preventing the election of former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont as head of Catalonia, the deputy prime minister said on Thursday.

Puigdemont has been living in Brussels to avoid arrest over leading a bid for Catalan independence in October.

Catalonia's newly-elected parliament speaker nominated him on Monday as the sole candidate to be the regional president again.

"Current circumstances do not permit his investiture," Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria told a news conference in Madrid, referring to the fact that there was an arrest warrant against Puigdemont in Spain.

RECOMMENDED

She said the government had asked the council of state to give its opinion on the possibility of appealing to the constitutional court the Catalan parliament speaker's decision to nominate Puigdemont as the only leadership candidate.

If the council of state's opinion echoed that of the Madrid government, the appeal would be filed immediately, she said.

The Catalan parliament must hold its first round of vote on electing a new regional leader no later than January 31.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant
Under Trump's Greenland shadow, Europe mulls reaching out to Russia
Nuclear accident risk in Ukraine outweighs fear of atomic weapons: IAEA chief
PM Carney strikes 'preliminary' Canada-China deal to cut tariffs, open door to Chinese EVs
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process
India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms
Australia's leading arts festival apologises for barring Palestinian writer
Over 250 flee slum blaze near Seoul's affluent Gangnam district
No one wants to be photographed with Netanyahu anymore, says Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan
Qatar fashion show postponed to March over regional security concerns
New Zealand shuts embassy in Iran amid 'deteriorating security situation'
Israel kills Palestinian woman, wounds others in Gaza despite ceasefire