Trump threatens to pull aid to Palestinians if they don't 'pursue peace'
Real peace in the Middle East seems to be at this moment in doubt as the US remains at odds with most of the world over its decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
US President Donald Trump delivers remarks in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, US December 22, 2017. / Reuters
Emre İrenEmre İren
January 26, 2018

Trump's endorsement in December of Israel's claim to Jerusalem as its capital drew universal condemnation from Arab leaders and criticism around the world. 

It also broke with decades of US policy that the city's status must be decided in negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians.

But Trump doubled down on his promise to move the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem during his visit to Davos.

Yet he had little support for it during a UN Security Council debate on Thursday.

TRT World's Frank Ucciardo has more.

