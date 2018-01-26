By Asena Boşnak
January 26, 2018
When Israel built a separation wall in the Palestinian village of Al Walaja in 2010, Omar al Hajajla's house was the only one left on the Israeli side of the wall.
It took him years in court to prove that the land belonged to him and now he has go through a tunnel under the wall every time he wants to go in and out of his home.
And as TRT World'sChelsea Carter reports, the journey for Omar feels less like going home, and more like going to prison.
