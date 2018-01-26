WORLD
1 MIN READ
Palestinian family cut off from village by Israeli wall
Israel built a separation wall in the Palestinian village of Al Walaja in 2010, leaving a house on the Israeli side. Since then, the Hajajla family has to pass through a gate to get home.
Palestinian family cut off from village by Israeli wall
File photo shows Palestinian activists resting at an abandoned building under Israeli control before they start a campaign to commemorate the Land Day at Jiftlik village in the Jordan Valley, 30 kilometers from the West Bank city of Nablus on March 30, 2014. / AP
By Asena Boşnak
January 26, 2018

When Israel built a separation wall in the Palestinian village of Al Walaja in 2010, Omar al Hajajla's house was the only one left on the Israeli side of the wall. 

It took him years in court to prove that the land belonged to him and now he has go through a tunnel under the wall every time he wants to go in and out of his home.

RECOMMENDED

And as TRT World'sChelsea Carter reports, the journey for Omar feels less like going home, and more like going to prison. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Syria designates west of Euphrates a military zone as YPG attacks intensify
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election
Child, two women and elderly man killed as damaged buildings collapse in Gaza storm
Iran eases restrictions, allows calls abroad as death toll spikes
'No winners in tariff war': China vows to protect interests after US tariff threat over Iran trade
Top Australian writers' festival called off after Palestinian author axed