TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey, US must resolve trust issues before discussing Syrian 'safe zone'
Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says his US counterpart had proposed a 30km safe zone in Syria's northwestern Afrin region on Tuesday, according to a diplomatic source.
Turkey, US must resolve trust issues before discussing Syrian 'safe zone'
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks during a joint press conference held with Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl (not seen) at Dolmabahce Prime Minister's Office in Istanbul, Turkey on January 25, 2018. / AA
Zeynep ŞahinZeynep Şahin
January 26, 2018

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Thursday said that it would not be right for Turkey and the United States to discuss a potential "safe zone" in Syria until trust issues between the two NATO allies are resolved.

On Wednesday, local media had quoted Cavusoglu as saying that US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson had proposed a 30km safe zone in Syria's northwestern Afrin region during their meeting in Paris on Tuesday.

"There was a loss of trust with the US during this period. Until trust is instilled again, it is not right for these issues to be discussed," Cavusoglu said. 

"We need to reestablish trust first." 

Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to remove the YPG/PKK and Daesh from Afrin in a bid to secure its border and bring peace to the region.

Afrin has been a YPG/PKK stronghold since July 2012 when the Assad regime in Syria abandoned the city to the terror group.

Turkey considers the YPG an affiliate of the PKK, a terror organisation.

But the US is backing the YPG-led SDF in the fight against Daesh.

"Backing YPG is humiliating for the US"

RECOMMENDED

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim on Thursday said the US cooperation with terrorist organisations is "self-humiliating" for Washington.

"It is really very humiliating for America to hold business with terror organisations, [and] take actions it planned with a terror organisation in the region."

Referring to the US, Yildirim said the country, which Turkey has worked together with for many years in the region and called it "ally" in NATO, is clinging to terror groups.

"It is a sad and a dire situation," he said.

The premier said it is “unacceptable” that such country, instead of protecting the borders of NATO, is supporting the terror establishments.

Operation also protecting Europe's security

Operation Olive Branch was necessary not only for Turkey's security but also for Europe, Turkey's European Union Affairs Minister Omer Celik said on Thursday during a press conference in Brussels.

"Turkey is a NATO member country and a candidate country to the European Union. Turkey represents the border of EU in the region so that Turkey can never allow a terror group alongside these borders," Celik said. 

"Turkey doesn't make a distinction between Daesh or YPG or PKK as all of them are terrorist organisations."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant
Under Trump's Greenland shadow, Europe mulls reaching out to Russia
Nuclear accident risk in Ukraine outweighs fear of atomic weapons: IAEA chief
PM Carney strikes 'preliminary' Canada-China deal to cut tariffs, open door to Chinese EVs
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process
India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms
Australia's leading arts festival apologises for barring Palestinian writer
Over 250 flee slum blaze near Seoul's affluent Gangnam district
No one wants to be photographed with Netanyahu anymore, says Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan
Qatar fashion show postponed to March over regional security concerns
New Zealand shuts embassy in Iran amid 'deteriorating security situation'
Israel kills Palestinian woman, wounds others in Gaza despite ceasefire