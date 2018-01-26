East Timor President Francisco "Lu Olo" Guterres said on Friday he would dissolve parliament and call new elections in a bid to end a prolonged political impasse in the tiny country since polls last year.

The 2017 election produced no clear winner, with the Fretilin party of Prime Minister Mari Alkatiri winning just 0.2 per cent more votes than the National Congress for Timorese Reconstruction (CNRT), the party of independence hero Xanana Gusmao.

Guterres asked Alkatiri, a political ally, to form government but a legislative stalemate ensued after a CNRT-led coalition, with the majority of seats in parliament, refused to pass his programme.

The standoff led to Alkatiri accusing the opposition of an attempted coup, while the CNRT's coalition described the government as unconstitutional.

"Only the people can help solve the new challenges we face. Humbly, the president asks the people to vote again in fresh elections," Guterres told reporters.

The president said the election date would be determined according to regulations in the constitution.

Damien Kingsbury, an Australia-based East Timor expert who will act as an international observer, said it would take place in April at the earliest.

East Timor's legislature will still function until the election date is set and campaigning begins.

Even so, the political ructions could delay any ratification of an agreement between Australia and East Timor over an estimated $40 billion in oil and gas reserves in the Timor Sea.

A new agreement on the maritime boundary was due to be signed in March, although negotiations are continuing.