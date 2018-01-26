A ruthless Roger Federer handed Chung Hyeon an old-fashioned schooling before the South Korean quit trailing 6-1 5-2 in a damp squib of an Australian Open semi-final on Friday.

The 36-year-old was all over the world number 58 throughout a one-sided contest in Melbourne, breaking three times to win the opening set in 33 minutes.

When Chung held serve to make it 1-1 in the second set a huge cheer went up from the Australia Day crowd who had hoped to witness a classic battle of the generations.

But the bespectacled 21-year-old, nicknamed 'the professor', simply had no answer to Federer's masterclass.

Federer broke for 3-1 with a dipping backhand pass and when Chung needed treatment on his foot blisters at 1-4 his hopes of becoming the first South Korean to reach a grand slam final looked completely hopeless.

Chung managed to win one more game but then threw in the towel, in an ignominious end to an otherwise enthralling run.