South African police raided the offices of the provincial government in the Free State on Friday in a case involving a friend of President Jacob Zuma and a top official in the African National Congress (ANC) considered a Zuma ally.

The raid reflects Zuma's weakened position following his replacement by Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa as leader of the ruling party last month.

Zuma, whose presidency has been marred by corruption scandals, could be ousted as head of state within weeks as top party officials discuss forcing him to resign.

A spokesman for the elite "Hawks" crime-fighting unit said police were searching for documents in the Free State premier's office and agriculture department over the Estina dairy project in the town of Vrede.

One of the ANC's "top six" most powerful officials, Ace Magashule, is the outgoing premier of the Free State.

The Estina dairy received public money and was meant to benefit the local community. But prosecutors say funds were illegally diverted to bank accounts of people including Atul Gupta, a wealthy businessman.

Atul Gupta, as well as his brothers Ajay and Rajesh, is a friend of Zuma. The South African government has launched a judicial enquiry into allegations the brothers influenced the appointment of cabinet ministers.

Zuma and the Guptas have denied wrongdoing.