WORLD
3 MIN READ
South African police conduct raids in case involving president's friends
South Africa's President Jacop Zuma, embroiled in scandals, faces several court cases. He could be ousted as head of state within weeks as top party officials discuss forcing him to resign.
South African police conduct raids in case involving president's friends
South Africa's President Jacob Zuma attends the 37th Ordinary SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government in the capital, Pretoria, South Africa, August 19, 2017. / Reuters Archive
Zeynep ŞahinZeynep Şahin
January 26, 2018

South African police raided the offices of the provincial government in the Free State on Friday in a case involving a friend of President Jacob Zuma and a top official in the African National Congress (ANC) considered a Zuma ally.

The raid reflects Zuma's weakened position following his replacement by Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa as leader of the ruling party last month.

Zuma, whose presidency has been marred by corruption scandals, could be ousted as head of state within weeks as top party officials discuss forcing him to resign.

A spokesman for the elite "Hawks" crime-fighting unit said police were searching for documents in the Free State premier's office and agriculture department over the Estina dairy project in the town of Vrede.

One of the ANC's "top six" most powerful officials, Ace Magashule, is the outgoing premier of the Free State.

The Estina dairy received public money and was meant to benefit the local community. But prosecutors say funds were illegally diverted to bank accounts of people including Atul Gupta, a wealthy businessman.

Atul Gupta, as well as his brothers Ajay and Rajesh, is a friend of Zuma. The South African government has launched a judicial enquiry into allegations the brothers influenced the appointment of cabinet ministers.

Zuma and the Guptas have denied wrongdoing.

RECOMMENDED

As part of the investigation into the dairy, prosecutors have obtained a court order freezing $18.6 million in bank accounts, a spokesman for the state prosecutors' office said.

Atul was mentioned in the court order as having received the proceeds of crime.

The investigation could have important political repercussions, as it could lead to Magashule losing his job as ANC secretary general, a post that puts him in charge of the day-to-day running of the ruling party.

Ramaphosa did not want Magashule to be chosen as secretary general in December. Should Magashule end up in legal trouble over the dairy project, Ramaphosa could try to replace him with a loyalist.

Magashule said earlier this week that no person was guilty until proven in the courts.

"Wherever there is corruption, the law must take its course ... We will treat the Vrede dairy in that way," he told reporters.

An ANC spokesperson was not immediately available for further comment on Friday.

The Hawks spokesman said the investigation into the Estina dairy was at an advanced stage.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Syria designates west of Euphrates a military zone as YPG attacks intensify
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election
Child, two women and elderly man killed as damaged buildings collapse in Gaza storm
Iran eases restrictions, allows calls abroad as death toll spikes
'No winners in tariff war': China vows to protect interests after US tariff threat over Iran trade
Top Australian writers' festival called off after Palestinian author axed