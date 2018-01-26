POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Rocket Lab launches fake star into orbit
The star will be the brightest object in the night sky and remind people of their precarious place in a vast universe, says the founder of the company that launched the glinting sphere into orbit.
Rocket Lab launches fake star into orbit
In this November 2017 photo provided by Rocket Lab, Rocket Lab founder and CEO Peter Beck is pictured with his "Humanity Star" in Auckland, New Zealand. / AP
Zeynep ŞahinZeynep Şahin
January 26, 2018

Look into the night sky at the right time and you might see what seems like a disco ball shimmering and glinting back.

The founder of the company that launched the first rocket into orbit from New Zealand this week said on Wednesday he deployed a secret satellite he believes will be the brightest object in the night sky and which he hopes will remind people of their precarious place in a vast universe.

Peter Beck, the New Zealander who founded California-based Rocket Lab, says he used most of the space aboard his test Electron rocket to house an object he has named the "Humanity Star." The rocket successfully reached orbit on Sunday.

The satellite, not much bigger than a large beach ball, is a geodesic sphere made from carbon-fiber with 65 reflective panels. It is designed to spin rapidly and reflect the sun's light to Earth. It's expected to orbit the Earth every 90 minutes in an elliptical pattern, travelling at 27 times the speed of sound.

"The goal is make people look up and realiae they are on a rock in a giant universe," Beck said.

He has lofty ambitions for his experiment. He hopes the satellite will become a focal point for humanity, and will serve as a reminder for people to look past their daily concerns and to face larger challenges like climate change and resource shortages.

RECOMMENDED

That's why Beck said he resisted the comparison to a disco ball, because he wants it to be about something more serious.

"But in all honesty, yes, it's a giant mirror ball," he said.

Beck said the object should be noticeable but will not be much brighter than other stars and satellites and shouldn't be distracting to aviators or stargazers.

The Humanity Star is expected to orbit the Earth for about nine months before it is pulled back into Earth's gravity and burned upon re-entry into the atmosphere. Beck said he is hoping to launch future Humanity Stars, but said the project is his own particular passion and he'll have to wait to see how other people react and also consider whether it's financially viable.

Following the successful test launch, Rocket Lab hopes to begin commercial satellite launches soon.

The company says the Humanity Star will be best seen in New Zealand after February and in the US from March due to its changing orbital position. It can be tracked at www.thehumanitystar.com

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Syria designates west of Euphrates a military zone as YPG attacks intensify
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election
Child, two women and elderly man killed as damaged buildings collapse in Gaza storm
Iran eases restrictions, allows calls abroad as death toll spikes
'No winners in tariff war': China vows to protect interests after US tariff threat over Iran trade
Top Australian writers' festival called off after Palestinian author axed