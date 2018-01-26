Authorities in South Africa are attempting to prevent a standoff at a school in South Africa from getting out of hand.

The school north of Johannesburg caters mainly to the white, Afrikaans-speaking minority, but black parents want it to be more inclusive.

"It's unbelievable that 23 years down the line in a democracy you find such a school in our new dispensation," said a trade unionist, Khehla Matale.

But the Afrikaans-speaking parents and teachers at the school want their children to study in their native language.