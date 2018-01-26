Declaring that America was open for business under his leadership, President Donald Trump told a wary gathering of political and business elites on Friday that the economic growth taking place in the US due to his "America first" agenda also benefited the rest of the world.

Trump told the World Economic Forum in Davos, an incongruous location for a nationalist president, that American prosperity had created countless jobs around the world, but stressed that his priority would always remain on protecting the interests of within his nation's own borders.

TRT World'sJon Brain has more.

"As president of the United States, I will always put American first just as the leaders of other countries should put their countries first," said Trump.

But the president tried to strike a balance, tempering his nationalist agenda with reassurances to the globalist and co-operation-minded audience that his protectionist vision "does not mean America alone."

"When the United States grows, so does the world," Trump said. "American prosperity has created countless jobs around the globe and the drive for excellence, creativity and innovation in the United States has led to important discoveries that help people everywhere live more prosperous and healthier lives."

Reception subdued

As Forum chairman Klaus Schwab introduced Trump, he drew some hisses when he said that the president could be subject to "misconceptions and biased interpretations." When Trump took the stage, he received modest applause but some people kept their hands at their sides. The crowd was largely subdued as the president spoke but there were boos and hisses when Trump took a swipe at "how nasty, how mean, how vicious and how fake the press can be."

Jay Flatley, executive chairman of California-based genome sequencing company Illumina, said it was "a very calming presentation, considering how it could have gone."

But Joseph Stiglitz, a Nobel Prize winner in economics, found it far from convincing, and argued that the new US tax cuts would create a bubble in the housing market. "I've never known an economy to grow long-term by real estate speculation," he said.

Once more shadowed by revelations back home about the ongoing Russia probe, Trump showcased the country's roaring economy and made a pitch to the world leaders that "America is open for business and we are competitive once again."

The gathering had viewed Trump with skepticism, given his "America First" message, but the White House has insisted that his protectionist policies and international cooperation could go hand-in-hand.