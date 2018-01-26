Thousands of mainly-Kurdish residents from Afrin were forced to flee to Turkey, after the PYD and its armed wing, the YPG terror group, took over more than five years ago.

But even though they've made new lives across the border, they still hold on to memories of the life they left behind.

Neriman is one of them. She is a Kurdish refugee from Afrin who had to choose between leaving her village or joining the PYD, the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terror group.