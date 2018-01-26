Bill Cosby's lawyers have accused prosecutors of withholding and destroying evidence that they say could have helped the 80-year-old entertainer defend himself against charges he drugged and molested a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

Cosby's lawyers said in court papers Thursday that prosecutors waited until last week to tell them about an interview last year with a former Temple University colleague who said Andrea Constand told her she wasn't sexually assaulted but could make up allegations to sue and get money.

The lawyers said they learned of the interview with Marguerite Jackson from a prosecutor during a Jan. 17 conference call. Detectives destroyed their notes from the interview, which was conducted before Cosby's first trial that ended in a hung jury in June, the lawyers said.

Now, Cosby's lawyers are asking a judge to throw out the case before prosecutors get a chance to retry him in April, saying their actions have deprived Cosby of "any meaningful right to a fair trial."

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said there were inaccuracies in the papers filed by Cosby's lawyers and that prosecutors would be responding in their own filing within 10 days.

Withdrawal

One of Cosby's lawyers, Sam Silver, said Friday he was withdrawing from the case. He declined to discuss his departure.

Judge Steven O'Neill blocked Cosby's lawyers from calling Jackson to the witness stand at his first trial, ruling her testimony would be hearsay after Constand testified that she didn't know the woman. O'Neill also is handling Cosby's retrial.

Cosby's spokesman, Andrew Wyatt, later read a statement from Jackson to reporters on the courthouse steps. Jackson recalled Constand commenting to her about setting up a "high-profile person" after they saw a television news report about a celebrity who was accused of drugging and sexually assaulting women.