French President Emmanuel Macron called on Friday for further European Union sanctions on Venezuela, days after the 28-nation bloc agreed a travel ban and asset freezes on seven senior Venezuelan officials.

The West accuses President Nicholas Maduro's government of violating democracy and human rights in the oil-producing nation, which is in the grip of a major economic and social crisis with millions suffering food and medicine shortages.

Venezuela's pro-government Supreme Court late on Thursday excluded the opposition coalition from registering for this year's presidential election, possibly splintering Maduro's foes by pushing political parties to put forward competing candidates.

"Sadly things are going in the wrong direction," Macron told a joint news conference with the visiting president of Argentina, Mauricio Macri.

"We'll have to see at the European level whether we want new sanctions. I am in favour of having them... I want us to go further given the recent decisions and the shift to authoritarianism."

Widespread abuses

On Monday the EU announced measures targeting people in charge of security forces accused of widespread abuses, particularly during the 2017 anti-government protests.