WORLD
2 MIN READ
Haiti still has no clean water eight years after earthquake
Over half a million Haitians have become sickened by cholera which spreads through contaminated water.
Haiti still has no clean water eight years after earthquake
In this Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018 photo, Mona Leger, stands outside her tent with her children in the Caradeux refugee camp set up nearly eight years ago for people displaced by the 2010 earthquake, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. / AP
By Ioanna Sakoufaki
January 27, 2018

In the wake of Haiti's 2010 devastating earthquake that left over 220,000 people dead, international aid organisations rushed in, providing emergency relief and helping replace critical buildings, such as hospitals.

In the poor Delmas neighbourhood of Port-au-Prince, the American Red Cross built a water tank that served the 300 local families.

But two years ago, the tank broke and the residents are without drinkable water or a working toilet.

Those who can afford it fill their 20-litre water containers for 10 gourds (.16 USD) and carry it back home; but those who can't afford it are forced to drink the unfiltered water. Residents defecate in plastic bags which they toss away.

The people of Delmas are asking international aid organisations and the government to work together to provide them a new tank and bathroom.

RECOMMENDED

According to the World Health Organisation, less than half of Haitians in rural areas have access to clean water and only 24 percent of all Haitians have access to a toilet.

Over half a million Haitians have become sickened by cholera which spreads through contaminated water.

TRT World's Philip Owira has the story.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syria designates west of Euphrates a military zone as YPG attacks intensify
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election
Child, two women and elderly man killed as damaged buildings collapse in Gaza storm
Iran eases restrictions, allows calls abroad as death toll spikes
'No winners in tariff war': China vows to protect interests after US tariff threat over Iran trade
Top Australian writers' festival called off after Palestinian author axed