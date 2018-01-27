After the end of Operation Euphrates Shield last March, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hinted at the formation of a new army in Syria to help secure the territory gained and prevent forced demographic changes. It was also meant to secure the area from the YPG/PYD, which is affiliated with the PKK, a group that is considered a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the European Union.

On December 30, 2017, the National Army was officially established, and started Operation Olive Branch as a part of Turkey’s border mission in the northern Syrian city of Afrin.

TRT World spoke with generals and ministers from the Syrian opposition about the National Army and what it hopes to achieve.

What is the National Army?

The National Army is a new army composed of 36 different opposition groups under the umbrella of the Free Syrian Army (FSA), which has divided into three army corps. Currently, it is in its first phase, which includes about 10,000 troops primarily from the Euphrates Shield region.

The military court and the academy are in the Euphrates Shield region, in the cities of Jarablus and Marea.

The National Army continues to hold talks with various FSA groups, especially in Idlib and Hama. When all the expected groups take part, their total number is expected to reach 25,000, according to officials from the Syrian Interim Government.

The Deputy Chief of General Staff of the Syrian Interim Government Abdul Jabbar al Aqidi says that the National Army currently includes Sunnis, Shias, Kurds, Christians and Armenians.

“Our door as the National Army is open to all ethnic and religious groups from the Syrian people.”

Why was it formed?

Three reasons:

First, the National Army aims to train and unite the various FSA troops under one command to solve the issues of factionalisation among opposition groups; and help transition to a regular, more professional army.

Second, it aims to establish a united force against Al Qaeda-affiliated Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS) in Idlib.