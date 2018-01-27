WORLD
2 MIN READ
At least 14 killed in attack on military camp in northern Mali
The military camp in the town of Soumpi, near the southern boundary of Mali's Timbuktu region, is the worst attack on the country's security forces in more than a year.
At least 14 killed in attack on military camp in northern Mali
Malian security drive towards Campement Kangaba, a tourist resort near Bamako, Mali, June. 19, 2017. / AP Archive
Zeynep ŞahinZeynep Şahin
January 27, 2018

Militants stormed an army camp in northern Mali early on Saturday, killing at least 14 soldiers in the worst attack on security forces in the West African country in more than a year, the army said.

Army spokesman Col. Diarran Kone confirmed the attack in the Timbuktu region and said the bodies of 17 assailants remained at the scene. The base was again under the control of the Malian military, he said.

Mali recently marked the five-year anniversary of a French military mission to oust terrorists from power in the major towns of the north. That operation, however, merely dispersed the terrorists into the surrounding desert.

RECOMMENDED

In the years since they have launched frequent attacks on the Malian military as well as UN peacekeeping forces trying to stabilize the country.

Last January, at least 54 people died in the eastern city of Gao in the bombing of a camp that housed hundreds of former fighters from armed groups. 

The former fighters, who were signatories to Mali's 2015 peace agreement, had agreed to join forces with the military in battling terrorist groups in Mali's north.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Syria designates west of Euphrates a military zone as YPG attacks intensify
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election
Child, two women and elderly man killed as damaged buildings collapse in Gaza storm
Iran eases restrictions, allows calls abroad as death toll spikes
'No winners in tariff war': China vows to protect interests after US tariff threat over Iran trade
Top Australian writers' festival called off after Palestinian author axed