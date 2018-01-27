January 27, 2018
When Turkish military started Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin last weekend to eradicate the YPG, it was not a surprise.
Politicians had been talking about it for months as Ankara made an effort to notify members of the international community what it was planning.
Foreign ambassadors were summoned and the Syrian regime was notified.
Now, there have been calls for restraint. But Turkey says its campaign won't be deterred.
TRT World's Andrew Hopkins reports.
SOURCE:TRT World