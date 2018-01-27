Negotiators for Venezuela’s opposition say they will return to the negotiating table next week as international pressure mounts on President Nicolas Maduro’s government over its decision to push up presidential elections.

The main opposition alliance announced Saturday that it would rejoin talks even as it harshly criticised the government for torpedoing prospects for a breakthrough by unilaterally setting a deadline for elections and banning it from the ballot.

The decision ends days of speculation that the Democratic Unity alliance could abandon the negotiations after one of its biggest parties announced it was boycotting the talks, which have been taking place in the Dominican Republic.

“We are obligated to keep fighting in all arenas for electoral guarantees,” Democratic Unity said in a statement.

In agreeing to return to the negotiating table on Monday, the opposition alliance said it would renew its push for guarantees that voting will be free and fair. Those include allowing foreign election monitors, lifting an electoral ban on several opposition leaders and guaranteeing that millions of Venezuelan exiles won’t be disenfranchised.

The pro-government national Constituent Assembly surprised Venezuelans this week by calling for an election to be held by the end of April.

While no date was set, Maduro immediately announced that he wants to run as the ruling socialist party candidate, pressing for the vote to happen on the earliest possible opportunity. Typically, elections are held toward the end of the year to avoid a long transition when the new six-year presidential term begins in January 2019.

Foreign governments were quick to condemn the move, saying it undercuts the negotiations that have been taking place on and off since December.

Further stoking concerns that the vote will be rigged even before Venezuelans head to the polls, the government-stacked Supreme Court on Thursday night barred the coalition from being on the ticket, meaning whichever candidate runs against Maduro will have to do so under a less-recognised party banner.