WORLD
1 MIN READ
Hong Kong's iconic skyline blanketed by thick toxic smog
Residents worry about the impact on their health. Even as the government says it is taking steps to cut down on air pollution, campaigners say it is not enough.
Hong Kong's iconic skyline blanketed by thick toxic smog
A man smokes a cigarette at the Kowloon promenade as smog engulfs Hong Kong's famous skyline. January 22, 2018. / AFP
January 28, 2018

Hong Kong's air pollution can be dangerous, even deadly. On bad days, city health officials urge people to stay indoors. 

Environmental authorities put the latest smog alert partly down to little or no wind but campaigners say officials should be looking beyond the weather.

The government has taken steps to tackle air pollution over the years, including measures to reduce motor vehicle emissions. In 2013, the environment bureau brought in a clean air plan for Hong Kong.

RECOMMENDED

According to roadside air quality recordings, however, the number of hours smog posed a "high" health risk in 2017 was double the year before.

TRT World'sSamantha Vadas reports from Hong Kong.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Bangladesh summons Myanmar envoy after cross-border gunfire wounds child
Syria designates west of Euphrates a military zone as YPG attacks intensify
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election
Child, two women and elderly man killed as damaged buildings collapse in Gaza storm
Iran eases restrictions, allows calls abroad as death toll spikes
'No winners in tariff war': China vows to protect interests after US tariff threat over Iran trade