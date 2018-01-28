At least 14 people were killed in an early Saturday shootout at a nightclub in Fortaleza, in northeastern Brazil, officials said.

"We can confirm 14 deaths," Andre Costa, security secretary for the state of Ceara - of which Fortaleza is the capital - told a press conference.

Seven of the victims were identified: three men, two women and two teenagers. Local newspaper O Povo reported eight women and six men were killed.

A spokesperson from the Institut Jose Frota hospital said that six people, including a 12-year-old boy, had been rushed in for emergency care. Authorities did not say exactly how many people were injured.

The shooting broke out at 1:30 am when a group of armed men arrived in three vehicles at the Forro do Gago nightclub in Fortaleza's Cajazeiras neighborhood.