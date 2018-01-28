The Greek Cypriot administration in the divided island of Cyprus is going to the polls to elect its new leader on Sunday.

Voting started at 7.00 am local time (0400GMT) and will continue until 6.00 pm local time (1500GMT).

There are nearly 551,000 registered voters in Greek Cypriot administration, 657 of whom are Turkish Cypriots. The Greek Cypriot administration has set up polling places for 11,683 voters living abroad, including in various cities in Greece, as well as Berlin, Vienna, and New York.

TRT World'sIolo ap Dafydd

Nicholas Papadopoulos of the centre-right DIKO party and Stavros Malas, backed by the communist-linked AKEL party, are the main opponents of Nicos Anastasiades, the incumbent candidate of the ruling centre-right Democratic Rally Party (DISY).

Recent polls put Anastasiades in the lead with 34.2 percent, followed by Malas and Papadopoulos.