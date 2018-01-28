Roger Federer fought off a fierce challenge from Croatia's Marin Cilic to claim a record-equalling sixth Australian Open title with 6-2 6-7(5) 6-3 3-6 6-1 victory on Sunday.

With the Rod Laver Arena roof closed to spare the players on a witheringly hot day in Melbourne, the 36-year-old Swiss was gliding towards a 20th grand slam title when he took the opening set against a nervy opponent in 24 minutes.

For a while it looked horribly reminiscent of Cilic's heavy defeat by Federer in last year's Wimbledon final when the 29-year-old was hampered by blisters and broke down in tears.

But the sixth seed, playing in his first Australian Open final after knocking out injured world number Rafael Nadal in the quarters, showed great resolve.