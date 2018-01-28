Yemen's government accused southern separatists of an attempted coup on Sunday after they took over its headquarters amid fierce clashes in the city of Aden.

The fighting, which killed at least 15 people, threw war-torn Yemen into further chaos and threatened to undermine President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi, who ordered his forces to stand down.

The government urged the Saudi-led military coalition, which has been supporting Hadi against Iran-backed Houthi rebels in control of much of the north, to intervene.

The southern separatists – who want the return of an independent state that ended with Yemen's unification in 1990 – backed Hadi's government against the Houthis but tensions between the two sides had been on the rise.

"A coup is ongoing here in Aden against legitimacy and the country's unity," Prime Minister Ahmed bin Dagher said in a statement.

Shortly afterwards, it was reported loyalist commanders had received orders from the president to put down their weapons.

"After talks with the Arab coalition... you must order all military units to cease fire immediately," a government statement said.

On Sunday afternoon, coalition planes were seen flying over the city.

Security sources said that pro-separatist units trained and backed by the United Arab Emirates had taken over the government headquarters in Aden after clashes.

The 15 people killed included three civilians, hospital sources said. Dozens more were wounded.

Saudi and Emirati troops present in Aden did not intervene in the clashes, security sources said.

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) tweeted that one of its facilities in Aden had received 50 wounded and four dead.

The fighting erupted after separatist protesters were prevented from entering the city for a rally to demand the government's ouster in Aden, established as its interim base after the Iran-backed Houthis seized control of the capital Sanaa in 2014.

Schools, airport closed

The coalition, which launched its intervention against the rebels in March 2015, had urged restraint ahead of the planned protest.

It called on all sides to "adhere to the language of calm dialogue", according to a statement cited late Saturday by Saudi state news agency SPA.

Universities, schools and the only international airport in the city had all been closed, according to witnesses.

The UN children's agency UNICEF said on Twitter it was "very concerned about the situation in Aden."