Anger was growing in Kabul Sunday, a day after a huge bomb hidden in an ambulance killed over 100 people and wounded scores more, highlighting the ability of militants to strike at the heart of Afghanistan.

At least 102 people were killed and 196 wounded in the lunchtime attack claimed by the Taliban, which caused panic in the capital and overwhelmed its hospitals.

US President Donald Trump called for "decisive action" against the Taliban over the assault - the second it has carried out in the city in a week - as other international leaders also condemned the attack.

"It is a massacre," said Dejan Panic, a coordinator in Afghanistan for the Italian aid group Emergency, which runs a nearby trauma hospital. In a message on Twitter, the group said more than 50 wounded had been brought in to that hospital alone.

TRT World's Bilal Sarwary reports.

Mirwais Yasini, a member of parliament who was nearby when the explosion occurred, said an ambulance approached the checkpoint and blew up. The target was apparently an interior ministry building nearby.

The Swedish and Dutch embassies as well as the European Union representation and an Indian consular office are also nearby.