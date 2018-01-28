African Union chief Moussa Faki Mahamat said on Sunday that "the time has come" to slap sanctions on those blocking peace in South Sudan, one of the most intractable wars facing African leaders as they meet in Ethiopia.

At the opening of the 30th annual African Union summit in Addis Ababa, Faki deplored the "unbelievable cruelty" and "senseless violence" of warring parties in South Sudan, which has been torn apart by conflict since December 2013, just two years after gaining independence.

The 30th African Union summit has opened in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa. The two-day summit will see the fifty-five member states collaborate on an array of initiatives.

Conflict in South Sudan

Tens of thousands have died and nearly four million South Sudanese have been driven from their homes, while millions are going hungry in a humanitarian crisis expected to worsen as the lean season sets in.

Efforts to revitalise a 2015 peace agreement resulted in a ceasefire in December which lasted just hours before warring parties accused each other of breaking the truce.