Stars, including Lady Gaga and Kelly Clarkson, turned out on the Grammys red carpet on Sunday displaying white roses in solidarity with the Time's Up and #MeToo movements against sexual abuse and harassment on music's biggest night for what is usually the wildest display of fashion during awards season.

Gaga was in a black lace top and leggings with a full skirt and train, white rose in place and her hair swept into a fishtail braid with black pins. Her signature towering platform shoes, black boots this time around, were on her feet.

Rita Ora also wowed in black, a gown with a silver embellished lining open on one side to the hip. She, too, had a white rose pinned on.

There was lots of black, perhaps spillover from the anti-sexual misconduct message of the recent Golden Globes, but there was also plenty of colour.

Elton John didn't disappoint on that score in a geometric-pattern, blue, gold and red sparkler of a jacket from Gucci, encrusted sunglasses to match.

Country's trio Midland — Mark Wystrach, Cameron Duddy and Jess Carson — went big in the cowboy hat department, including a topper with a rainbow feather to match a similarly adorned jacket for one.

Sam Smith was in a green suit — yes he wore the rose — and a red scoop-neck shirt underneath, while Ne-Yo wore a yellow jacket. In a red tuxedo look, including a red bow tie, was DJ Khaled and his adorable, mini-me 1-year-old son, who got a matching red suit.

Khaled called Asahd, "My partner in crime, my best friend, my biggest blessing. ... When he smiles, it's like God smiling on me."

Maren Morris was in a chain-link silver sparkler that brought the wow in a barely-there design.