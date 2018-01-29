At least 11 soldiers have been killed and 16 wounded in a battle with several attackers near the Marshal Fahim military academy in Kabul, a defence ministry official said.

The assault came as both the Taliban and Daesh have escalated their attacks on the Afghan capital in recent weeks. Daesh claimed responsibility for this latest incident.

The claim could not be independently verified.

"An Afghan army battalion has come under attack this morning. The attackers wanted to breach the battalion," defence ministry spokesman Dawlat Waziri said.

"Two bombers detonated themselves and two were killed by our forces and one was detained alive," the spokesman said adding that the attack was now over.

He further said that Afghan forces had seized a rocket, two Kalashnikovs, and a suicide vest from the attackers.

Officials said the target of the assault appeared to be an army battalion near the academy where high-ranking officers are trained.

An Afghan security source said the gunmen had not managed to enter the heavily fortified compound, which is on the western outskirts of the city.

Monday's attack comes two days after a Taliban suicide bomber driving an explosives-packed ambulance blew up in a crowded area of the capital, killing at least 103 people and wounding over 200.

It was the worst assault in the Afghan capital since a truck bomb near the German embassy killed 150 people on May 31 last year.