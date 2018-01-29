TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish border town's residents struggle to cope amid Afrin operation
As Operation Olive Branch continues, Daesh and the YPG have fired a number of rockets from across the border in Syria into Kilis and Reyhanli border towns.
Turkish border town's residents struggle to cope amid Afrin operation
People look at the damage caused by a rocket fired overnight from Syria, across the border into the town of Kilis, Turkey, January 21, 2018. / AP
By Ayşe Nur Dok
January 29, 2018

Dozens of rockets have hit the Turkish border towns of Kilis and Reyhanli after Turkey started Operation Olive Branch to remove YPG/PKK and Daesh from Afrin in northwestern Syria. 

The operation launched on January 20 aims to establish security and stability along Turkey’s borders and in the region.

At least two civilians were killed and 11 others were injured, when rockets fired by the YPG/PKK from Afrin region struck a mosque during prayers and a house in Kilis on Wednesday, according to the provincial governor.     

"A rocket came down just next to us and I carried on working. But it's difficult to convince your children that it's going to be okay. Since the rockets started coming down my children have been afraid. But we try and convince them that it's going to be okay," said Basheer, a Syrian refugee. 

RECOMMENDED

The people of Kilis know the next few weeks are likely to be tough, and are trying to live their lives as normally as they can.

TRT World'sAbubakr al Shamahi reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Bangladesh summons Myanmar envoy after cross-border gunfire wounds child
Syria designates west of Euphrates a military zone as YPG attacks intensify
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election
Child, two women and elderly man killed as damaged buildings collapse in Gaza storm
Iran eases restrictions, allows calls abroad as death toll spikes
'No winners in tariff war': China vows to protect interests after US tariff threat over Iran trade