WORLD
2 MIN READ
Canada marks anniversary of Quebec mosque attack
Muslims are concerned about their safety in Canada a year after a shooting at a mosque in Quebec killed six and wounded 19 others. One of the victims was Aymen Derbali, whose bravery may have limited the attack.
Canada marks anniversary of Quebec mosque attack
Aymen Derbali, 41, a victim of the Quebec City mosque attack, doing rehabilitation exercises on January 25, 2018 in Quebec City, Canada. / AFP
By Ayşe Nur Dok
January 29, 2018

As Canada remembers victims of shootings during evening prayers at the mosque in Quebec, many Muslims remain fearful of being attacked again.

The January 29, 2017 attack left six Muslim men dead and 19 others wounded. The shooter, Alexandre Bissonnette, 28, is due to stand trial in March on six counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder.

When Sunday evening prayers were interrupted by gunfire, Aymen Derbali deliberately distracted the attacker, giving others time to escape. He was shot multiple times.

"The first bullet I received was in my leg. The second one in my chin. And two bullets in my abdomen. So, I fell down. I fell down and lost consciousness," Derbali said.

RECOMMENDED

"The brothers told me that he came a little bit closer and he fired three times on me I think, to be sure that I will be dead."

TRT World'sHarry Horton reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Bangladesh summons Myanmar envoy after cross-border gunfire wounds child
Syria designates west of Euphrates a military zone as YPG attacks intensify
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election
Child, two women and elderly man killed as damaged buildings collapse in Gaza storm
Iran eases restrictions, allows calls abroad as death toll spikes
'No winners in tariff war': China vows to protect interests after US tariff threat over Iran trade